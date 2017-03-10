|
Civil Counterpoints: A Campus Conversation Series aims to stimulate thoughtful and respectful dialogue on volatile contemporary issues among members of the Texas Tech community. The second program of this series concerns climate change and climate science. Dr. Erik Bucy, the Formby Professor of Strategic Communication in the College of Media & Communications at Texas Tech, will moderate.
Featured speakers include:
- Katharine Hayhoe, a professor in the Department of Political Science at Texas Tech, director of the Texas Tech Climate Science Center and an expert on climate science and its impacts.
- Tracy Hresko Pearl, an associate professor in the Texas Tech School of Law and an expert on environmental law.
- Michael Giberson, an associate professor of practice in the Rawls College of Business and member of the Free Market Institute, an economist specializing in U.S. energy policy and regulation and environmental economics.
- Tom Smith, director of special projects in the Texas office of Public Citizen, a non-partisan citizens advocacy group and an expert on clean energy in Texas.
This event is free and open to the public.
Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 10/3/2017
