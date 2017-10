Tech Trio creates a network to enhance the social, cultural, and educational experiences for all students. We provide opportunities for students to gain leadership experience, professional growth, and perform community service.

Thursday, October 12, 2017 Location: MCOM 83 (Basement) Time: 5:30 PM

FREE CHICK-FIL-A!

Questions? Contact: kimberly.morales@ttu.edu



10/11/2017



Kimberly Morales



kimberly.morales@ttu.edu



N/A



