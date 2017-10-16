Texas Tech University Libraries would like to recognize faculty who have made strides foster open access in their work and to bear the banner of Texas Tech by increasing their impact.
-
Applicants must be full-time tenure track or tenured faculty members of Texas Tech University
-
Open works must comply with copyright law and publisher policy
-
Must be able to provide evidence of commitment to open access or open education initiatives through one or more examples of work such as:
o An open access publication in a reputable journal
o A pre-print/ post-print of a publication in ThinkTech institutional repository
o An open textbook or open educational resource
o A course with all open learning materials
o Open software
Get more information or submit an application. Please contact libraries.faculty.research@ttu.edu with any questions.