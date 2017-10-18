The TTU Ethics Center, in Partnership with

Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs



celebrates



The Fourth Annual Global Ethics Day



“Public/Private: Ethics and Governance”



Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Time: 11:30 AM until 1:30 PM

Location: TTU School of Law, Lanier Auditorium



The Co-hosts for this event are the TTU Ethics Center and TTU School of Law.



The 2017 Global Ethics Day program includes a panel discussion on ethically relevant issues.





Panelists:



Dr. Seana Willing, JD and Executive Director of the Texas Ethics Commission, discusses ethics and governance.



“The Ethics of Dissent: Lessons from the Supreme Court”

Dr. Jack Nowlin, Dean, Texas Tech University School of Law, discusses the evolution of the dissenting opinion in the Supreme Court and the relevance of that experience in the judicial process to the legislative process and politics more generally.



“Importance of Ethics in International Research Programs”

Dr. Stephen Ekwaro-Osire, Professor, Mechanical Engineering, discusses the definitions of ethics in international research. The four areas that need to be addressed are collaboration, data collection, publication, and presentation.



This event is free, however registration is required. Register at: www.ethics.ttu.edu

