KTTZ-FM launches a new line-up on October 7th that includes new voices and introduces Music Crossroads of West Texas, a new local program on KTTZ-FM.



Beginning this Saturday NPR's Planet Money and How I Built This premieres at 10:00am on 89.1 following Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! at 9:00am.



Music Crossroads of Texas

Saturday Nights 7:00pm

Hosted by Curtis Peoples, Ph.D.



The Music Crossroads of Texas radio show is a one-hour program that focuses on popular music associated with West Texas. The show will highlight music and artists from Lubbock, Amarillo, Abilene, San Angelo, and other communities in the region.



Texas Standard

Weekdays 3:00pm

National Daily News Show of Texas



From fascinating innovations that reshape technology, to shifting demographics that transform the nation, to political leaders and pop culture icons - what happens in Texas drives the American narrative. So why let New York, Washington and Los Angeles shape our sense of the world?