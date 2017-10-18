



This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

Cru will be having FREE delicious tamales! We will be set up in a big tent in the south lawn between MComm and Architecture! There will be hot, fresh Pedro's tamales, and Insomnia cookies!More information available here This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

10/18/2017



Originator:

Andrea Sanchez



Email:

andrea.c.sanchez@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 10/18/2017



Location:

Lawn Between Media and Communications and Archetecture



