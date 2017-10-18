TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Cru's 17th Annual Tamale Fest
Cru will be having FREE delicious tamales! We will be set up in a big tent in the south lawn between MComm and Architecture! There will be hot, fresh Pedro's tamales, and Insomnia cookies!

More information available here!

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
10/18/2017

Originator:
Andrea Sanchez

Email:
andrea.c.sanchez@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 10/18/2017

Location:
Lawn Between Media and Communications and Archetecture

Categories