Cru will be having FREE delicious tamales! We will be set up in a big tent in the south lawn between MComm and Architecture! There will be hot, fresh Pedro's tamales, and Insomnia cookies!
More information available here!
10/18/2017
Andrea Sanchez
andrea.c.sanchez@ttu.edu
N/A
Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 10/18/2017
Lawn Between Media and Communications and Archetecture
