In this class, Dr. Christopher Smith, director of the Vernacular Music Center and the TTU Celtic Ensemble, award-winning author, and a popular TEDx speaker, will explore music and dance as worldwide tools for the recovery of community, the healing of wounds, and the transformation of consciousness. Audio, video, poetry, images, movement, and sound: participation will be invited and encouraged! Part of Double-T College. Get a taste of what Texas Tech has to offer in short talks from some of the university's leading faculty. Bring student ID. See the website for previous lectures or to watch live Posted:

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

10/4/2017



Rawls College of Business, Room 101



