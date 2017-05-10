A three-day kayaking trip in the Texas Hill Country, designed to introduce basic kayaking skills and practice the fundamentals of whitewater kayaking. We will set a time that works for everyone, to leave for San Marcos on Friday October 13; we'll be boating all day Saturday and some Sunday morning before we head back home. For more information regarding this trip and to register please stop by the Outdoor Pursuits Center, located just outside the main entrance to the Rec Center. Deadline to register is October 11, Trip Cost: $115 (includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Saturday and breakfast and lunch on Sunday.