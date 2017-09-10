TTU HomeTechAnnounce

AAUP Tech chapter October 9 meeting

Following President Schovanec’s address at 3:00 the October meeting of AAUP-TTU Chapter will convene in the conference room of Provost office at 4.10PM.

 AAUP-TTU Chapter Meeting Agenda

 OCTOBER 9, 2017, 4.10-5.00 PM

 Venue: Provost Office Conference Room

 4.10 PM: Welcome and Call to Order

 Reflections/Discussions on TTU President’s State of TTU Address 

Discusson and Planning the visit of President Schovanec’s Visit to AAUP forum in November, on Monday, 6th November at 3PM

 Brief Update of Third Year Review OP Developments
10/2/2017

C RICHARD Meek

R.MEEK@ttu.edu

School of Music

Time: 4:10 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 10/9/2017

Location:
Provost Office Conference Room

