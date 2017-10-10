Please join us for a Microsoft educational session on Tuesday, October 10. Microsoft will discuss the following IT security topics:
- Microsoft Security Landscape
- Microsoft Security Service
- Windows 10 Security
- O365 Security
- Secure Hosted Storage - Azure
Microsoft will provide lunch, so please RSVP by October 6 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.
Event Details
Date: Tuesday, October 10
Time: 12pm—3pm
Location: TTU Library, Room 309, 3rd Floor
RSVP by October 6 to itevents@ttu.edu
Cyber Aware: Think before you click!