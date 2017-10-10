Please join us for a Microsoft educational session on Tuesday, October 10. Microsoft will discuss the following IT security topics:

Microsoft Security Landscape

Microsoft Security Service

Windows 10 Security

O365 Security

Secure Hosted Storage - Azure

Microsoft will provide lunch, so please RSVP by October 6 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.





Date: Tuesday, October 10

Time: 12pm—3pm

Location: TTU Library, Room 309, 3rd Floor

RSVP by October 6 to itevents@ttu.edu







