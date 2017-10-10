TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Cyber Aware—Microsoft Educational Session—October 10, 12pm—3pm

Please join us for a Microsoft educational session on Tuesday, October 10. Microsoft will discuss the following IT security topics:

  • Microsoft Security Landscape
  • Microsoft Security Service
  • Windows 10 Security
  • O365 Security
  • Secure Hosted Storage - Azure

Microsoft will provide lunch, so please RSVP by October 6 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.


Event Details

Date: Tuesday, October 10
Time: 12pm—3pm
Location: TTU Library, Room 309, 3rd Floor
RSVP by October 6 to itevents@ttu.edu



Cyber Aware: Think before you click!

