Raiders Who Rock Strive for Honor Nominations are OPEN!

This award recognizes a student, faculty, or staff member who embodies the Red Raider ethic of striving for honor by committing to do the right thing - even when no one is watching. Nominees for this award should display a commitment to treating other with respect regardless of conflicting viewpoints and honoring the dignity of others. Nominees of the Strive for Honor Award find way to be extraordinary, even in ordinary circumstances, and make the Texas Tech community a better place for all its members.

Nominations are due by March 20th, 2018 by 11:59pm. For more information and to submit an application go to: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/raiderswhorock/nomination.php

Posted:

2/26/2018



Originator:

Alexis Tiefa



Email:

alexis.tiefa@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Departmental

