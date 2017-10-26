Colour World is a nation wide organization that is revolutionizing charitable care giving across the world. We are partnered with five different charities that cover the five most basic needs in efforts to ensure that every human across the globe has what they need to survive. Colour World hosts events that allow individuals to have a good time while supporting really awesome causes. This is a great way to give back and look for potential leadership opportunities. We are currently looking for passionate and hardworking individuals to help make this organization successful at Tech. If you're interested in joining Colour World, log on to colourworld.org/ttu-applications or contact sara.eaves@ttu.edu for further questions. Posted:

10/26/2017



Originator:

Sara Eaves



Email:

sara.eaves@ttu.edu



Department:

Transition and Engagement





Categories

Student Organization

