We have designed this trip for participants interested in learning a new skill, making this a perfect introduction to the basics of white water kayaking. It is guided by current Texas Tech students who have plenty of experience in kayaking, as well as instructing at both the beginner and advanced level. You will be going to San Marcos, Texas where you will be paddling the San Marcos River, which is recognized nationwide for being one of the best rivers for beginner kayakers. If you would like to get a feel for kayaking before you register, we offer weekly pool sessions every Thursday at 7:00 p.m. No registration is required for pool sessions, and we supply all the gear so all you need to do is show up at our shop located right next to the Rec facilities.

The deadline to sign up for the trip is October 11th and it is first come first serve for registering.

Further questions can be answered by stopping by the shop or calling us at 806-742-2949.

Follow us on Instagram @ttuoutdoorpursuits for announcements on upcoming events and trips this semester!