You're Invited to Minute Mentoring! A great opportunity to get to know the women leaders on campus! Tune in starting October 9th through November 22nd on Facebook live! WLI's very own outreach committee will be connecting YOU to successful women on our campus from all departments! Make sure to tell your friends and follow us on our social media outlets!



Sponsored by the Texas Tech Women's Leadership Institute.





Follow TTU WLI on social media: Twitter @ttuwli, Instagram @ttu.wli Posted:

10/6/2017



Originator:

Katherine Haley



Email:

katherine.haley@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 10/9/2017



Location:

Facebook LIVE, Texas Tech Women's Leadership Institute



