Dr. Zhe Wang from Human Development and Family Studies (HDFS) is seeking undergraduate students interested in conducting research in behavioral sciences. The current research project involves understanding how emotional and motivational factors affect individuals’ learning and achievement outcomes. Undergraduate students will gain experience in various aspects of behavioral research, such as administering standardized achievement assessment, collecting behavioral and psychophysiological data, cleaning and analyzing data, conducting literature searches, and presenting research work.





Read more about Dr. Wang’s work here:



http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/hdfs/research/biosocial_interplay_development/our_research.php



http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/hdfs/research/biosocial_interplay_development/meet_the_lab.php



http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/hdfs/research/biosocial_interplay_development/publications.php





Students from various backgrounds are welcome to apply. Ideal candidates are sophomore – senior undergraduate students who can commit two or more semesters of research work and are willing to actively engage in research activities during summer months. At this point, these are unpaid positions. Undergraduate students may be able to take research credits for this research experience through HDFS.



If you are interested in an undergraduate research assistant position, please email Dr. Wang at zhe.wang@ttu.edu with the following information:

· A brief description of your interest and past research experience (if any)



· A copy of unofficial transcript