National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV) held the first "National Day of Unity." The "National Day of Unity" was a time meant to connect other advocates working in the mission to end domestic violence. The hope was that by connecting other advocates around the country more could be done in the area of advocacy.



As time went on, the day became a week of remembrance and eventually the day became a full month of Awareness. With the leadership of NCADV, the first Domestic Violence Awareness Month was held in October of 1987. That same year marks the initiation of the first national domestic violence toll-free hot line.



In 1989 the U.S. Congress passed Public Law 101-112 designating October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Each year, Women's Protective Services teams up with local government to proclaim October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.



This year, we are proud to help bring awareness by participating in the "Hands of Hope" collection drive. Take a look at the wish list items below and consider donating. If you are on the TTU campus drop by the Women's Studies office in DOAK Hall RM 123 or call (806) 742-4335 to schedule a drop off. We will be taking donations through the month of May. The last day to donate here at the Women's Studies office is, December 1. Donations are accepted continually at Women's Protective Services. Please contact their office after this date.



Wish list:

- Blankets, Comforters, Sheets, Pillows (Twin Size)

- Female Hygiene Products, Diapers, Baby Wipes

- Toilet Paper, Paper Towels, Kleenex

- Laundry Supplies

- Towels

- Cleaning Supplies

- Basic Toiletry items (shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, floss, deodorant)



For more information on this and other events check the out our web site:

If you or someone you know are in need of assistance from Women's Protective Services please contact them by phone at (806) 748-5292 or visit their web site:



CONTACT: In October 1981 the(NCADV) held the first "National Day of Unity." The "National Day of Unity" was a time meant to connect other advocates working in the mission to end domestic violence. The hope was that by connecting other advocates around the country more could be done in the area of advocacy.As time went on, the day became a week of remembrance and eventually the day became a full month of Awareness. With the leadership of NCADV, the first Domestic Violence Awareness Month was held in October of 1987. That same year marks the initiation of the first national domestic violence toll-free hot line.In 1989 the U.S. Congress passed Public Law 101-112 designating October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Each year, Women's Protective Services teams up with local government to proclaim October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.This year, we are proud to help bring awareness by participating in thecollection drive. Take a look at the wish list items below and consider donating. If you are on the TTU campus drop by the Women's Studies office in DOAK Hall RM 123 or call (806) 742-4335 to schedule a drop off. We will be taking donations through the month of May. The last day to donate here at the Women's Studies office is,Donations are accepted continually at Women's Protective Services. Please contact their office after this date.- Blankets, Comforters, Sheets, Pillows (Twin Size)- Female Hygiene Products, Diapers, Baby Wipes- Toilet Paper, Paper Towels, Kleenex- Laundry Supplies- Towels- Cleaning Supplies- Basic Toiletry items (shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, floss, deodorant)For more information on this and other events check the out our web site: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/events_SAAM.php

If you or someone you know are in need of assistance from Women's Protective Services please contact them by phone at (806) 748-5292 or visit their web site: www.wpslbk.org Crisis hot-line: (806) 747-6491 & (800) 736-6491 Tricia Earl , Unit Supervisor/Academic Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742.4335 | www.wgs.ttu.edu Posted:

10/10/2017



Originator:

Patricia Earl



Email:

patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu



Department:

Womens Studies Program



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 12/1/2017



Location:

Women's Studies DOAK Hall RM 123



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental Events

Departmental

