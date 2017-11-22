Tech Council on Family Relations will be hosting a planning meeting for the fundraiser we will be having during the Carol of Lights. This planning meeting will be on November 28th, 2017 at 7 pm in Human Sciences room 212. Any student of any major is welcome to join us in this fundraiser and is welcome to join our organization.





The Carol of Lights is on December 1st. We will be selling hot chocolate near Memorial Circle. Come keep warm and support the Tech Council on Family Relations during the Carol of Lights!

