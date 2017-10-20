What is a screening? A screening is a quick snapshot of a child’s developmental status. A screening is not a comprehensive, formal evaluation and does not capture the full range of a child’s development. A screening does identify red flags that would indicate the need for further evaluation.

How is a screening done? A team of Ph.D. level graduate students studying school psychology and their professors who are specialists in school psychology will ask you questions, ask you to complete several screening questionnaires, and observe your child.

How long will screening take? The process will take about an hour to an hour and a half.

How will screening help? Just as potential problems with vision and hearing can be identified through regular vision and hearing screenings, developmental and behavioral screenings help to ensure caregivers that children’s language, social, and/or behavioral development is progressing as it should. Screening is a part of growing up. With regular screenings, children are more likely to get the services and supports that they need, as early as possible.

Who is eligible? All parents/legal guardians are welcome to request a screening appointment for their children ages 0 to 12.

How many families will receive an appointment? We will randomly select a group of children from the sign up survey.

Where and when will the screenings take place? Screenings will be conducted at The Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research at Texas Tech University on Friday, October 20th . Families will be given directions and an appointment time upon selection.

What if my child is not selected? Future screenings will be scheduled based on community need and interest.

How do I sign up? Email terra.tindle@ttu.edu for a link to our sign up survey. Once you have filled out the survey, you will be contacted concerning an appointment time.