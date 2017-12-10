TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Free Tie Dye T-Shirts

RISE is celebrating Pride Week with some Tie Dye-Versity! Free shirts are provided - all you have to do is swing by the outdoor library on Thursday, October 12th from 11am-2pm and pick out your colors!  
10/11/2017

Elena Sanchez-Freeman

elena.sanchez-freeman@ttu.edu

Risk Intervention and Safety ED

Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 10/12/2017

Library Gazebo

