RISE is celebrating Pride Week with some Tie Dye-Versity! Free shirts are provided - all you have to do is swing by the outdoor library on Thursday, October 12th from 11am-2pm and pick out your colors! Posted:

10/11/2017



Originator:

Elena Sanchez-Freeman



Email:

elena.sanchez-freeman@ttu.edu



Department:

Risk Intervention and Safety ED



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 10/12/2017



Location:

Library Gazebo



