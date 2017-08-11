The Center for Active Learning and Undergraduate Engagement (CALUE) is now taking applications for undergraduate scholar project funding to assist with the costs associated with paying an undergraduate to work on a faculty research project or purchasing supplies for the undergraduate student’s own project during the Spring 2018 - Summer 2018 semesters.

The deadline to apply is November 12, 2017 at 11:59 p.m.

Refer to the following link for details and to apply. If you have any questions please contact the CALUE staff.