Arrive Alive is coming to Texas Tech! Red Raiders will get the chance to drive in a Jeep under simulated intoxication to expose the risks behind drinking & driving. All Red Raiders are encouraged to come out and take the pledge to not drink and drive. This event is part of National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week and is hosted by RISE! Posted:

Time: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 10/26/2017



Outside the SUB



