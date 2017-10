As part of National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week RISE is hosting a #blackout trivia night for students to come show their smarts while competing for prizes in their #blackout TTU gear. There will also be free food and give aways by TTU celebrity judges! Posted:

10/5/2017



Originator:

Joseph Pfund



Email:

joseph.s.pfund@ttu.edu



Department:

Risk Intervention and Safety ED



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Date: 10/26/2017



Location:

SUB Ballroom



Arts & Entertainment