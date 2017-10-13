Women's & Gender Studies organizes a fall colloquium to provide the academic community an opportunity to present papers on, analyze, and discuss a specific topic.



We are delighted to have a panel from members of the Texas Tech campus and Texas Tech Health Science Center campus speaking about Addressing Health and Medical Education Disparities for LGBTQIA and Gender Nonconforming Individuals during Session III, 11:00 a.m. – 11:50 a.m., in the SUB Matador Room. Joining the panel will be special guest Brian Buford, Assist Provost for Diversity & LGBT Center, Executive Director, University of Louisville

About the panel: Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual (LGBTQIA), as well as gender nonconforming (GNC) individuals face health disparities due, in significant part, to systemic biases (Obedin-Maliver, J., et.al. 2011). Many institutions do not adequately train future medical providers to competent care for LGBTQIA and GNC individuals (Wallick, MM, et. al. 1992). In 2014, the Association of American Medical Colleges' (AAMC) Advisory Committee on Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, and Sex Development published a report outlining competencies necessary to address this need within medical education. The University of Louisville took this report and developed eQuality, a program to integrate these competencies throughout their medical school's curriculum. The program piloted in 2015-2016 and is being implemented today. This presentation will speak to the necessity of addressing the health and medical education disparities for LGBTQIA and GNC individuals and outline the University of Louisville's eQuality program as a model for similar initiatives at other medical schools. Following the 25 minute presentation, a panel including local medical providers and students will spent approximately 25 minutes discussing the AAMC's competency findings, the model program presented, and anecdotal data related to this very timely topic.

Registration - Pre-registration is FREE and encouraged. All presenters must register. Use the online form here: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/events_gender17.php

This event is FREE and open to the public, unless otherwise noted (ex. $10 box lunch). Proof of attendance will be available to students attending the colloquium for course credit.

For off campus visitors enter through the main campus entrance at University Avenue and Broadway; ask for directions and visitors parking location instructions at the traffic kiosk station.



CONTACT: Tricia Earl, unit supervisor/academic advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335, www.wgs.ttu.edu