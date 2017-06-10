TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Register to vote at the TTU Library for the 11/7/17 Tx Const Amendment Election
     The League of Women Voters of Lubbock County and the Lubbock County Election Office will be in the University Library's Croslin Room (across from Sams) on Friday, October 6, 2017  11 am - 1 pm. to register people to vote and to demonstrate the new Lubbock County voter machines.

   Copies of " ID required for Texas Voters," "Election Dates Constitutional Amendment Election November 7, 2017," and the League of Women Voters "2017 Constitutional Amendment Election Edition" handouts will be available.

  This year's election involves ad valorem taxation, challenge to the constitution, limiting service of officeholders, home equity loans, charitable sports foundations, and prizes by financial institutions,.  

Important Dates to Remember:
10/10/17 Last day to register to vote
10/23/17 - 11/3/17 Early Voting
10/23/17 - Last day to apply for Ballot by Mail (received not postmarked)
11/7/17 Ballot by Mail must be received before 7 pm
ELECTION DAY!  11/7/17

   Local voting information is available at the Lubbock County Elections Office.

This event is sponsored by by the Texas Tech University Libraries system.    
10/5/2017

Thomas Rohrig

tom.rohrig@ttu.edu

Library

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
10/6/2017

Univ Library (east entrance) - Croslin Room - across from Sams


