Enter the Calzone Zone at The Market!
Check out the Calzone Zone for dinner on the Flav’r line at The Market in Stangel/Murdough! These fresh made calzones are loaded with ingredients and baked to perfection. Hurry before they are gone!!!

The Calzone Zone
• Double Meat Calzone | traditional dough stuffed with marinara sauce, mozzarella, spicy pepperoni & Italian sausage
• Chicken Bacon Avocado Calzone | traditional dough stuffed with chicken, bacon, guacamole & diced tomatoes
• Veggie Calzone | traditional dough stuffed with fresh mozzarella, ricotta cheese, squash, zucchini & red bell peppers
• Taco Calzone | traditional dough stuffed with cheddar & mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, spicy taco meat, pico de gallo, guacamole & lettuce
* menu items & availability subject to change

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hospitality/market.php

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, The Raider Card, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu

10/30/2017

Alan Cushman

alan.cushman@ttu.edu

Hospitality Services


