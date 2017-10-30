|
Check out the Calzone Zone for dinner on the Flav’r line at The Market in Stangel/Murdough! These fresh made calzones are loaded with ingredients and baked to perfection. Hurry before they are gone!!!
The Calzone Zone
• Double Meat Calzone | traditional dough stuffed with marinara sauce, mozzarella, spicy pepperoni & Italian sausage
• Chicken Bacon Avocado Calzone | traditional dough stuffed with chicken, bacon, guacamole & diced tomatoes
• Veggie Calzone | traditional dough stuffed with fresh mozzarella, ricotta cheese, squash, zucchini & red bell peppers
• Taco Calzone | traditional dough stuffed with cheddar & mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, spicy taco meat, pico de gallo, guacamole & lettuce
* menu items & availability subject to change
http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hospitality/market.php
|Posted:
10/30/2017
Originator:
Alan Cushman
Email:
alan.cushman@ttu.edu
Department:
Hospitality Services
