



The Calzone Zone

• Double Meat Calzone | traditional dough stuffed with marinara sauce, mozzarella, spicy pepperoni & Italian sausage

• Chicken Bacon Avocado Calzone | traditional dough stuffed with chicken, bacon, guacamole & diced tomatoes

• Veggie Calzone | traditional dough stuffed with fresh mozzarella, ricotta cheese, squash, zucchini & red bell peppers

• Taco Calzone | traditional dough stuffed with cheddar & mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, spicy taco meat, pico de gallo, guacamole & lettuce

* menu items & availability subject to change



http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hospitality/market.php



All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, The Raider Card, cash, checks and credit cards.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @EatAtTexasTech



Feed Your Inner Red Raider!

hospitality.ttu.edu

10/30/2017



Originator:

Alan Cushman



Email:

alan.cushman@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services





