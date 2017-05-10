The Texas Tech Women's Rugby Club is looking for girls to give this sport a try! No experience is necessary, we will teach you everything you need to know. You'll make new friends and learn a new sport, so what are you waiting for! Come out to one of our practices and see if it's the right fit for you! We are currently competing in 15's rugby which is a mixture of a strategic and fast-moving game.



Practices are held on Monday, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 7-9 PM on the field located next to the USA and Rec Center. Please contact jimmie.evans@ttu.edu if interested!

