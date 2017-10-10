Earn 6 credits in Spain, Summer 1, 2018.

Open to Kinesiology Majors, Minors, and SPMT majors (contributes toward completing 120 cr total). In Seville (Spain, TTU campus), the KSM department is offering: SPMT 4355 (Sport Facilities and Event Management), and KIN 3314 (Lifespan Motor Development),

The SPMT course examines principles, practices, and procedures of managing sporting events and sport related facilities. In Spain, we plan to explore the Olympic village in Barcelona and participate/attend events more aligned with European sport consumer interests (TBA, e.g. soccer, cycling, or windsurfing).

The KIN course will survey motor skills through the lifespan (from pre-birth to older adulthood). It will be highly interactive including immersion experiences in local elementary schools and elderly care facilities. Students minoring in Athletic Coaching, Kinesiology, Education, can take the course. In addition, the multicultural requirement is fulfilled with some work (i.e. online journal etc) at no extra cost.

Estimated Program Fees: $ 3520. For funding, enrollment, important dates & info, contact: ICC Study Abroad, 806.742.3667 studyabroad@ttu.edu

For KSM advising, contact any of the following undergraduate advisors:

Treasa Austin treasa.austin@ttu.edu; Diana Sierra diana.sierra@ttu.edu; Missy Pawelek missy.pawelek@ttu.edu;

Faculty-In-Charge are: Dr. M. Huml (SPMT 4355) and Dr. N. Roncesvalles (KIN 3314)