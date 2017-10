National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week is an initiative to promote healthy and responsible decision making surrounding alcohol. Join departments, student groups and the TTU Community for events throughout the week! Find the full schedule of events at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/Activities/alcohol.php or on Facebook at /TTUAlcoholAwareness Posted:

10/25/2017



Originator:

Kelsey M Jackson



Email:

kelsey.m.jackson@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities





Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Student Organization