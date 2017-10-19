You are cordially invited to attend the
Techsan Memorial Service
honoring all
students, faculty, staff and alumni of
Texas Tech University
who have passed away this preceding year.
Thursday, October 19, 2017
5:30 pm
Memorial Circle
Guests may park along the Broadway Entrance,
Engineering Key, or Mathematical Sciences.
*In case of bad weather, the memorial service
will be held in the Student Union Matador Room.
This event is brought to you by Student Union & Activities.
806-742-4708 www.homecoming.ttu.edu