You are cordially invited to attend the Techsan Memorial Service honoring all students, faculty, staff and alumni of Texas Tech University who have passed away this preceding year. Thursday, October 19, 2017 5:30 pm Memorial Circle Guests may park along the Broadway Entrance, Engineering Key, or Mathematical Sciences. *In case of bad weather, the memorial service will be held in the Student Union Matador Room. This event is brought to you by Student Union & Activities. 806-742-4708 www.homecoming.ttu.edu Posted:

