TECHSAN MEMORIAL SERVICE - OCTOBER 19, 2017

You are cordially invited to attend the

Techsan Memorial Service

honoring all

students, faculty, staff and alumni of

Texas Tech University

who have passed away this preceding year.

 

Thursday, October 19, 2017

5:30 pm

Memorial Circle

 

Guests may park along the Broadway Entrance,

Engineering Key, or Mathematical Sciences.

 

*In case of bad weather, the memorial service

will be held in the Student Union Matador Room.

 

This event is brought to you by Student Union & Activities.

806-742-4708   www.homecoming.ttu.edu
Posted:
10/17/2017

Originator:
Claire Maginness

Email:
claire.maginness@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Union and Activities

Event Information
Time: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Date: 10/19/2017

Location:
Memorial Circle

Categories