So you Think You’re Alone? How Bacteria Get Around and Make the World Go Around

Did you know that microbial cells outnumber your own body cells on and in your body?  Did you know that the very first step before proteins get made involves bacteria? Do you know that there are more bacteria on the planet than all other life forms combined? Do you know how petroleum and oxygen and methane are formed? Do you think you can live without bacteria?-think again!

 

Part of Double-T College. Get a taste of what Texas Tech has to offer in short talks from some of the university's leading faculty. Bring your Texas Tech ID. Refreshments will be served.

 

See website to watch live or explore past presentations
Posted:
10/11/2017

Originator:
Kaitlyn Hale

Email:
kaitlyn.hale@ttu.edu

Department:
VP Research

Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 10/12/2017

Location:
Rawls College of Business, Room 101

