When you decide to start your own business it can be an exciting time, but it's also an incredibly challenging undertaking. The SBDC at Texas Tech University can help make things seem less daunting, through our low-cost Startup Series.
Comprehensive Four-Part Certification Series:
6pm - 9pm each day
Part 1: OCTOBER 24, 2017 - Basics to Start Your Own Business
Part 2: OCTOBER 26, 2017 - Marketing, Business Plan, and Networking
Part 3: OCTOBER 31, 2017 - Legal Structures
Part 4: NOVEMBER 2, 2017 - Accounting, Capital, and Resources
Cost: $49 (includes all four parts)