TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Start Your Own Business: Certification Series
When you decide to start your own business it can be an exciting time, but it's also an incredibly challenging undertaking.  The SBDC at Texas Tech University can help make things seem less daunting, through our low-cost Startup Series.

Comprehensive Four-Part Certification Series:
6pm - 9pm each day

Part 1:  OCTOBER 24, 2017 - Basics to Start Your Own Business
Part 2:  OCTOBER 26, 2017 - Marketing, Business Plan, and Networking
Part 3:  OCTOBER 31, 2017 - Legal Structures
Part 4:  NOVEMBER 2, 2017 - Accounting, Capital, and Resources

Cost:  $49 (includes all four parts)
Posted:
10/12/2017

Originator:
Adrien Bennings

Email:
adrien.bennings@ttu.edu

Department:
Northwest Texas SBDC Region


Categories