Start Your Own Business: Certification Series

When you decide to start your own business it can be an exciting time, but it's also an incredibly challenging undertaking. The SBDC at Texas Tech University can help make things seem less daunting, through our low-cost Startup Series.

Comprehensive Four-Part Certification Series: 6pm - 9pm each day

Part 1: OCTOBER 24, 2017 - Basics to Start Your Own Business Part 2: OCTOBER 26, 2017 - Marketing, Business Plan, and Networking Part 3: OCTOBER 31, 2017 - Legal Structures Part 4: NOVEMBER 2, 2017 - Accounting, Capital, and Resources

Cost: $49 (includes all four parts)

To Register: https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/14496 Posted:

10/12/2017



Originator:

Adrien Bennings



Email:

adrien.bennings@ttu.edu



Department:

Northwest Texas SBDC Region





Categories

Small Business Development Center

