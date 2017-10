Relax in the ENGL department with adorable dogs, free snacks, and free coffee! Pups & Pastries

English Department Atrium (2nd Floor outside the main ENGL office)

1:00pm-3:00pm this THURSDAY, October 12th



10/10/2017



Eleanor Mode



eleanor.mode@ttu.edu



English



1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

10/12/2017



ENGL Building Atrium (2nd Floor)



