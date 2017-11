"President Grover E. Murray: A Decade of Progress"

An exhibit showcasing President Grover Murray and his accomplishments such as overseeing the transition of Texas Technological College to Texas Tech University, the creation of the International Center for Arid and Semi-Arid Land Studies (ICASALS), forming of the medical and law schools, as well as the construction of numerous campus buildings.

The exhibit will run at the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library through December 2018.