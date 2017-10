Want to learn more about Open Access? Librarians will be available in the Library's Croslin Room to answer questions on the following dates:

Oct. 19 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24 - 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For more information about international Open Access Week, click here , or contact camille.thomas@ttu.edu



