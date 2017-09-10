

Dr. Merry Lynn Morris, the Assistant Director of Dance at the University of South Florida, will be on campus to deliver two public lectures on her groundbreaking research in dance and disability studies. Her lectures will be held on Monday, October 30th from 12:30-1:45 pm and from 5:30-6:30 pm in the Creative Movement Studio, room 108. Dr. Morris's residency is presented by the School of Theatre and Dance in partnership with the Office of Student Disability Services. For more information about Dr. Morris and her work, visit her website ( https://mlmorris5.wixsite.com/mlmorris ) and reference her bio below: Merry Lynn Morris, MFA, PhD, is Assistant Director of the dance program at the University of South Florida and a full-time faculty member with twenty years teaching and research experience, including: Ballet, Laban Movement Analysis, Research in Dance, Integrated/Inclusive Dance and Dance Kinesiology. She began exploring integrated/inclusive dance in 2002, and as caregiver to a disabled father over a 21 year period, her interest in disability needs has been ever-present. Dr. Morris serves on the board for VSA of Florida, the statewide arts and disability organization, and teaches/choreographs for REVolutions Dance, an inclusive dance company based in Tampa, Florida. Morris has earned five U.S. Patents for her innovative work in re-conceptualizing the design of assistive mobility devices: Rolling Dance Chair Project™. The intersections between dance, disability and assistive technology design are a prominent focus of Morris's creative and scholarly work which interrogates how assistive technologies can interface with the human body to facilitate artistic expression and healthful mobility. Dr. Morris has been featured/interviewed on NPR's Science Friday, MSNBC, the Katie Couric show, PBS, CNN, the Reader's Digest and the Inventor's Digest. Her invention has been featured at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC, where she has also been a guest speaker. In October 2014, her research in assistive mobility devices as well as ballet pedagogy was presented at the International Association of Dance Medicine and Science Conference in Basel, Switzerland. Recent publications appear in the Journal of Dance Education, the Journal of Research in Dance Education, the Journal of Humanities in Rehabilitation, and Medical Problems of Performing Artists. Dr. Morris is a member and presenter within multiple organizations including the National Academy of Inventors, the National Dance Education Organization, the International Association of Dance Medicine and Science, and CORPS de Ballet International. Posted:

10/9/2017



Ali Duffy



ali.duffy@ttu.edu



Department of Theatre and Dance





