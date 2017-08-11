Global Perspectives film series featuring On Hold

Date: November 8

Time: Noon CT

Location: TTU Health Sciences Center, Academic Classroom Building, Room 230

Transgender health access is a rarely discussed but highly contentious topic in Canada. While nine out of ten provinces offer some access to some surgeries--though there is only one hospital, in Montreal, that provides the full gamut of treatments — New Brunswick stands alone by not offering any funded procedures to transgender individuals. ON HOLD: Canadian Transgender Healthcare Access follows AJ Ripley, a non - binary transgender person who prefers the pronouns "they and them," as they take viewers through their life in New Brunswick fighting for access to proper health services. AJ then travels to Toronto to see how services differ in a big city, but even there, it's far from perfect.



The film gives voice to transgender patients who are desperately battling for fair treatment in the healthcare system, and the doctors and experts who say providing this care is not only possible, but the difference between life and death.

This film is being co-sponsored by the TTUHSC Gay - Straight Alliance as part of LGBTQ+ Health Week.

This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary. For more information, call the Office of Global Health at 743-2901.

Free pizza will be provided!