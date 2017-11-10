Come with us to study in Mexico on the Mexico Field Course, Summer I, 2018 Many students have already contacted us about this exciting study abroad opportunity and we are asking that they, as well as any others, attend the information session we will be holding TODAY OCTOBER 11th, 3:30-4:30pm , in the Foreign Language Building, Qualia Room (basement). This will be the 48th summer we have provided students with a fast-paced, well-balanced immersion experience in San Luis Potosí. It includes a home stay with a hospitable Mexican family, travel to other fascinating parts of Mexico like Guanajuato, San Miguel de Allende, the Mayan ruins of Chichén Itzá, and Playa del Carmen, and the chance to complete 6 hours of Spanish at the 3rd and/or 4th year levels. At these sessions we will provide detailed information on costs, scholarships, coursework, living arrangements, excursions and much more! We will also have some of the students who participated in the program this past summer . Space is limited on the program so please come join us to find out about this great opportunity. For additional information contact one of the directors: Steve.Corbett@ttu.edu or Antonio.ladeira@ttu.edu.