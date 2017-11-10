



The Office of Research Services invites you to participate in this workshop for Cayuse 424 and Cayuse SP.The Cayuse Research Suite is intended for proposal routing, preparation and submission. It is entirely web-based and provides streamlined, online routing of proposals, ability for multiple users to view proposals and routing forms simultaneously, advanced validation of Grants.gov proposals, internal tracking of our research proposal and award activity, storing of proposal and award documents, and many more features. To register, go to https://texastech.sumtotal.host/core/dash/home/Welcome. Insert your eraider username and password. Type "Cayuse" on the search field located by the top right corner of the screen, select the training for 10/11/2017 by clicking on the drop-down menu under “SELECT”, then click on “Register,” and follow the prompts (we recommend using Google Chrome for this system) until you receive a confirmation message.

If you need assistance registering, please contact laura.bilbao@ttu.edu Posted:

10/9/2017



Originator:

Laura Bilbao



Email:

laura.bilbao@ttu.edu



Department:

Research Services



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 10/11/2017



Location:

Room 151 of the Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center (TLPDC) - University Library



