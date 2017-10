The 68th Annual Texas Tech Rodeo will be held at the TTU Equestrian Center October 19th-21st. Performance each night starts at 7PM. Special guest Grant Gilbert will perform Thursday night after the rodeo.

Cash bar is available nightly to those of age.

$10 general admission. Get tickets at the gate.





Located: Texas Tech Equestrian Center

5712 CR 1500

Lubbock, TX 79407