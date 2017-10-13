TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Popcorn! Prague!! PFP!!!
Please join us this Friday, October 13th at 1:00 pm in Room 222 in the College of Human Sciences for popcorn and an informational meeting about the Personal Financial Planning course in Prague this Summer I.  Don't miss your opportunity to learn necessary life skills while enjoying one of the most beautiful countries in Europe!  Bring your friends!!!
10/9/2017

Janeen Gilliam

janeen.gilliam@ttu.edu

Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 10/13/2017

College of Human Sciences Room 222

