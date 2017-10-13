|
Please join us this Friday, October 13th at 1:00 pm in Room 222 in the College of Human Sciences for popcorn and an informational meeting about the Personal Financial Planning course in Prague this Summer I. Don't miss your opportunity to learn necessary life skills while enjoying one of the most beautiful countries in Europe! Bring your friends!!!
|Posted:
10/9/2017
Originator:
Janeen Gilliam
Email:
janeen.gilliam@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 10/13/2017
Location:
College of Human Sciences Room 222
