Join the Student Activities Board at the SUB to cheer on your Red Raiders against the OU Sooners as well as food, games and prizes. Start time is an hour before kickoff.

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.

Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu

facebook.com/TexasTechSAB

Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat: @TexasTechSAB