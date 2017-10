Come join us at the Fall Non-Profit Fair! Non-Profit organizations from Lubbock and surrounding areas will be in attendance! Students interested in acquiring practicum experience, internships, or even full-time employment in a Non-Profit organization will have the opportunity to talk with representatives and pick up valuable information. Family Guidance and Outreach Center, American Red Cross, Volunteer Center of Lubbock and many other agencies will be in attendance. Come find your perfect fit! Posted:

10/12/2017



Originator:

TONI KREBBS Krebbs



Email:

toni.d.krebbs@ttu.edu



Department:

University Career Center



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 10/25/2017



Location:

SUB Ballroom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental

Student Employment/Career Opportunities