October 14, 2017 from 1:00-4:45 PM

Museum of Texas Tech University

Helen DeVitt Jones Auditorium (Parking at Museum West Entrance)





2017 Art History Symposium on October 14th, 2017 from 1:00 PM to 4:45 PM in the Helen DeVitt Jones Auditorium of the Museum of Texas Tech. This symposium is free and open to the public, with a public reception to follow the presentations. Texas Tech University School of Art, in collaboration with the Museum of Texas Tech University, presents the symposium will feature presentations of current research by four Texas Tech School of Art faculty on a wide range of topics and interests in art and art history.





The symposium will feature presentations of current research by four Texas Tech School of Art faculty on a wide range of topics and interests in art and art history. From the medieval to modern, each presentation wonderfully represents the diversity of Art History subject matter. Each presentation will be about 30 minutes followed by a Q&A session.





Presentation schedule is as follows:

1:00 PM: Welcome

1:15 PM: Janis Elliott, Ph.D. - "The Hungarian Angevin Legendary: A Multicultural Book of the Lives of the Saints."

2:00 PM: Brian Steele, Ph.D. - "Angelic Choirs and Musical Practice, Devotional Visions and Celestial Ecstasy in Sixteenth-Century Italy."

2:45 PM: Francisco Ortega-Grimaldo, Ph.D. - "The Wacky in Wackyland: The Meta-Fictional in American Animated Cartoons."

3:30 PM: Jorgelina Orfila, Ph.D. - "When Voice is more than Speech: An Analysis of Charlie Kaufmann's Anomalisa (2015)."

4:15 - 4:45 PM: Reception