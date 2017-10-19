ELVIA PERRIN - PRINTMAKER

October 19, 2017 at 5:30 PM

TTU Innovation Hub at Research Park

Free & Open to the Public



Texas Tech University School of Art, in collaboration with the TTU Innovation Hub at Research Park, presents visiting artist Elvia Perrin on October 19th starting at 5:30 PM at the TTU Innovation Hub. This presentation is free and open to the public. There will be a display of Perrin's artwork and a reception following her artist's talk.



Elvia Perrin is Founding Executive Director of PrintAustin - a city-wide Contemporary Print Annual Event, coordinated and organized to promote printmaking through assisting galleries to curate, exhibit and promote works. Perrin received her MFA from the University of North Texas at Denton in 2002. She was a collaborator, printer and artist at Flatbed Press + Gallery in Austin, Texas for seven years. She has taught printmaking and foundation courses for over a decade. She has collaborated with retailers Pottery Barn, Crate and Barrel, and TRNK, NY. Perrin has exhibited nationally and internationally and is currently represented by Wally Workman Gallery in Austin, Texas, where she lives.



An exhibit of Perrin's prints will be on display in the Folio Gallery of the School of Art from October 18th through 29th.

October 19, 2017 at 5:30 PMTTU Innovation Hub at Research ParkFree & Open to the PublicTexas Tech University School of Art, in collaboration with the TTU Innovation Hub at Research Park, presents visiting artist Elvia Perrin on October 19th starting at 5:30 PM at the TTU Innovation Hub. This presentation is free and open to the public. There will be a display of Perrin's artwork and a reception following her artist's talk.Elvia Perrin is Founding Executive Director of PrintAustin - a city-wide Contemporary Print Annual Event, coordinated and organized to promote printmaking through assisting galleries to curate, exhibit and promote works. Perrin received her MFA from the University of North Texas at Denton in 2002. She was a collaborator, printer and artist at Flatbed Press + Gallery in Austin, Texas for seven years. She has taught printmaking and foundation courses for over a decade. She has collaborated with retailers Pottery Barn, Crate and Barrel, and TRNK, NY. Perrin has exhibited nationally and internationally and is currently represented by Wally Workman Gallery in Austin, Texas, where she lives.An exhibit of Perrin's prints will be on display in the Folio Gallery of the School of Art from October 18th through 29th. Posted:

10/18/2017



Originator:

Jose Arredondo



Email:

joe.arredondo@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Art



Event Information

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 10/19/2017



Location:

TTU Innovation Hub at Research Park



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Lectures & Seminars

