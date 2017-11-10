WiSE Wednesday Lecture Series Presents: Export Control Training for Researchers and Their Staff Jennifer Horn, J.D. Managing Director of Export and Security Compliance ABSTRACT: What type of research you can do,

Who you hire,

Who you can share information with,

Who you can work with,

Where you can ship items and technology,

What items you can ship, and

And the level of security for projects and labs. BIOGRAPHY: Jennifer Horn is the managing director of export and security compliance in the Office of the Vice President for Research. She provides training for researchers conducting export-restricted research, handles inquiries related to regulatory issues, conducts restricted party screening, develops technology control plans, and reviews research-related exports of materials and equipment. She serves as the university’s “empowered official” and is responsible for export licensing for the university. She is the university liaison with federal agencies regarding export and facility security matters. She assists the Office of International Affairs with export issues involving international collaborations and international travel to sanctioned and embargoed countries, international visitors, visas, and restricted party screening.



Horn served as the director of translational research and entrepreneurialism in the OVPR from 2014-2016. She previously served in the Office of Research Services as associate managing director. She received her Juris Doctor from the Texas Tech University School of Law and also taught at the law school from 2006-10. Before coming to work at Texas Tech, she was in private practice in Lubbock, Floydada and Olton, Texas. She has served as associate general counsel for the Texas Tech University System and as a staff attorney for the Seventh District Court of Appeals in Amarillo. Posted:

10/10/2017



Originator:

Tammy Pitzer



Email:

tammy.pitzer@ttu.edu



Department:

Larry Tanner



Event Information

Time: 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Date: 10/11/2017



Location:

Experimental Sciences Building Rm. 120.



