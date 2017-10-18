SHOWCASE OF A DOZEN TTU FACULTY FELLOWS’ HUMANITIES RESEARCH.





12 “TED-like” talks by faculty from seven different departments, representing four colleges, as well as the Southwest Collection. Topics range from American comedy of the Vietnam War era to corruption in socialist Tanzania, to the Texas diaries of Eleanor Roosevelt’s father to violence in the media—fictional as well as factual. Fellows are Paul Bjerk (History), Bruce Cammack (Southwest Collection), Leo Eko (Journalism & Electronic Media), Joe Hodes (Honors College), Christopher Hom (Philosophy), Abigail Selzer King (English), Belinda Kleinhans (CMLL), Alicia Miklos (CMLL), Anna Novotny (Sociology, Anthropology, & Social Work), Paul N. Reinsch (Theatre & Dance), Julie Willett & Randy McBee (History), Julie Zook (Architecture)

This is a “come and go,” event.

Wed., Oct. 18, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center

Reception/hors d’oeuvres

For more information, please visit: Alumni College.