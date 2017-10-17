Dr. Yasmine Beale-Rivaya (Texas State U) is one of the nation's leading hispano-arabist scholars. Her lecture will examine the celebrations known as Fiestas de Moros y Cristianos -- Festivals of Moors and Christians that have been gaining popularity in Southern Spain over the last 15 years. These festivals depict the conquest by the Moors, the reconquest of the territory by Christians and the subsequent reconciliation between the two Abrahamic faiths with one important edit -- location. The events depicted capitalize on general popular knowledge of the conquest and reconquest of Al-Andalus. They transfer the concept of Al-Andalus to a local setting. These festivals are the origin stories of these communities and explain the cultural identity of the community in which they are celebrated. The swelling of interest in these expressions of culture coincides wit the immigration of large numbers of people from Muslim nations into Spain. In this presentation, Dr. Beale-Rivaya will discuss and contextualize the scripts associated with these celebrations.

10/10/2017



Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 10/17/2017



Qualia Room, Foreign Languages 09



