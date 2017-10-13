Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society, will present a showing of the 2014 second biggest comedy box office hit ever in Spain titled "Ocho Apellidos Vascos”, (Spanish Affair) on Friday, October 6 from 5:00pm to 7:00 pm in 351 Education Building. Infatuated with a young Basque woman, a man who has never left Seville follows her into the north and ends up pretending to be Basque himself. As a comedy, this tale of a young southerner seeking to win the heart of a Basque girl is indeed a very Spanish affair.



As an Honor Society, Sigma Delta Pi organizes activities that are of very high academic value. The movie will be preceded by a discussion, and there will also be English subtitles so that everybody can understand what is going on. This activity is intended to teach both language and culture. Pizza and drinks will be served. Everyone is welcome!



10/11/2017



Gayle Jeffers



gayle.jeffers@ttu.edu



N/A



5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

10/13/2017



351 Education Building



