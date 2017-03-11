TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Annual Día de los Muertos Procession on November 3

Procession Schedule:

5:30 – 6:30 p.m. TTU Office of International Affairs (International Cultural Center) 601 Indiana Avenue

· Artwork with Día theme by nine local artists and the Hutchinson Middle School students.

· Ofrenda photos from Houston’s MECA (Multicultural Education and Counseling through the Arts).

· Mariachi Music by Mariachi Los Matadores in the Hall of Nations.

· Activities: flores de papel, face painting, and sugar skull decorating.

6:30 - 7:30 p.m. TTU School of Art - 18th Street and Flint Avenue

· Landmark Arts will present a “traditional” Day of the Dead Ofrenda in the South Gallery in memory of those who died due to the effects of Climate Change.

· Landmark & Studio Galleries will present Current Reflection on the Natural and Manmade, an exhibition of contemporary craft by thirty-two artists from around the US, curated by Gail M. Brown.

7:30 – 8:30 p.m. LHUCA – Avenue J and Mac Davis Lane

· Artwork by Irons Middle School in the Minnie Quickenstedt Underwood Graffiti Building.

· Artwork by Lubbock High School, Hutchinson Middle School, and Evans Middle School in the Christine DeVitt Icehouse Gallery.

· First Friday Art Trail exhibitions and activities on LHUCA campus.

6:30 – 9:30 p.m. Buddy Holly Center - 1801 Crickets Avenue

· On display in the Fine Arts Gallery: Celebracion, an annual invitational exhibition of artwork that explores the history of Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead.

· From 6:30 – 9:30 , Group Vesso will provide entertainment in the Meadows Courtyard.

· Traditional refreshments will be offered.

For more information, call 806-742-3667.


Sponsored in part by a grant from The CH Foundation.

10/17/2017

Jan Stogner

jan.stogner@ttu.edu

International Affairs

Time: 5:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Date: 11/3/2017

International Cultural Center

